Reactions as Manchester United reveals their next opponent in the Emirates FA Cup.

After securing its place in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup during the weekend after a comfortable 3-1 victory over 10-man Reading at Old Trafford, Manchester United have taken to social media to reveal their next opponent in the competition.

Manchester United have revealed that they will play at Old Trafford against the winner between Derby County and West Ham United in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup during the week commencing 27 February.

This Facebook post from Manchester United revealing their next opponent in the Emirates FA Cup has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have seen it as a good new, while some have wished Manchester United good luck.

