Reactions As Manchester United Releases Their New Away Kit For The Season

Manchester United have finally shown their fans what their away kit will look like. This is the kit they will use to play their away games for the 2022/2023 season. Last season, their away kit was a lemon green shirt. However, they have added a little spice to the kit as they made it look more like an old school design.

Their away kit for this season is a slightly dark green shirt, but the colour of shorts have not been revealed yet as they posed for pictures with cooperate trousers.

According to their Twitter post, “Manchester made. Worn worldwide. Out now: United’s 2023/24 away shirt by Adidas”.

Some fans were not so pleased with the choice of colours as they mocked the creativity behind the choice of design. However, some other fans were genuinely excited at the choice of colour and design of the new jersey.

@Sani__UtD: “Better than Fanta lemon”.

@Le_CaptAwesome: “My eyes! Oh God! My eyes!!!”

@Shawnifee: “Didn’t think I’ll love this kit so much! But damn, it’s beautiful”.

@NuTyrant: “Mount looks like a pastor”.

@KhingSZN: “We ain’t buying shirts until the club is sold to the Qataris”.

