Second half brace from Casemiro and a goal from Fred helped Manchester United beat Championship outfit, Reading 3-1 to secure their place in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday night at Old Trafford.

Brazilian attacker, Antony Santos who played the whole 90 minutes for Manchester United against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday night was awarded with Man of the match award after his standout performance, creating Casemiro’s Manchester United opener in the 54th minute.

After winning the prize, Manchester United have taken to social media to react, sharing photo of its attacker, Antony Santos with his Man of the match award.

Making an impact in The Emirates FA Cup 👏

Antony Santos

Antony Santos”

This Facebook post from Manchester United reacting after Antony Santos won the Man of the Match award vs Reading, as some have called him a brilliant player, while some have claimed Casemiro deserves it.

