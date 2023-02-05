SPORT

Reactions as Manchester United celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo on his 38th Birthday.

Manchester United have left its fans and social media users buzzing after celebrating its former legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo on his 38th birthday.

The Portugal national team captain who left Manchester United last year on mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he blasted Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag and some of Manchester United top boards turned 38-year-old on Sunday, the 5th of February, 2023.

Following his birthday, Manchester United have taken to social media to celebrate him, alongside one of their former player, Jesper Blomqvist.

Manchester United posted on Facebook: “Two former United wingers celebrate their birthday today!”

This Facebook post from Manchester United celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo on his 38th birthday today has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some said they thought the admin would never post Cristiano Ronaldo again, while some have seen the post as a disrespect to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Drop your take on this.

