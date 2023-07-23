Reactions As Man United’s 18-year-old Wonderkid Dominated Rice, Havertz & Odegaard In Midfield

Watching the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United tonight, the standout performance for many fans was that of Kobbie Mainoo, the 18-year-old midfielder for the Red Devils.

Facing a huge test against Arsenal’s super star midfield of the £105m Declan Rice, £65m Kai Havertz and the sensational Martin Odegaard, many fans were curious to see how Mainoo would perform.

The academy product of the Manchester club went on to put on a fantastic display in the first half and has got fans talking about his special talent.

Playing in defensive midfield, nothing got past him as he protected the defense. He also provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes’ goal. Mainoo was unfazed by the challenge he faced and came out on top.

With the club still looking for a back up for Casemiro ahead of next season, the youngster might just be the solution. He clearly has the talent and the mentality to step up for the occasion and it is good to see that many United fans think so too.

What Fans Are Saying

