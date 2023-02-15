Reactions As Man United Manager, Ten Hag was spotted riding a bicycle on the street of Manchester

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag was spotted riding a bicycle on the street of Manchester. The photos surfaced online a while ago and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to social media to react.

In the above photo, The Dutch tactician could be clearly spotted riding a bicycle on the street and it’s absolutely amazing. This is not the first time the Erik is being spotted on the street riding a bicycle, he has been seen on numerous occasions alongside his beautiful wife.

Erik Ten Hag seems to be enjoying life on and off the pitch ever since he arrived in England, he has transformed Man United within a short period of time and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)