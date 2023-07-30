Reactions as Man City show off their treble title after their friendly match defeat to Atletico.

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered a 2-1 preseason friendly defeat to Spanish La Liga Giants, Atletico Madrid in their final preseason fixture at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, thanks to second half goals from Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco.

However, after their 2-1 preseason friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, Champions League and Premier League Champions, Manchester City has taken to social media to show off their treble title.

Showing off its treble title after their 2-1 preseason friendly match defeat to La Liga outfit, Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Manchester City posted on Facebook: “Thank you for welcoming us, Seoul!” alongside a photo of their UEFA Champions League, England Premier League and FA Cup title together.

This Facebook post from Manchester City showing off its treble title in Seoul after losing to Atletico Madrid in a preseason friendly game has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called them the undisputed Champions, while some have called Seoul a wonderful City.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)