SPORT

Reactions as Mahrez Wins Player of the Month Award Ahead Haaland

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Though, this has not been a normal season for Manchester City in terms of staying at the top of the English Premier League table, though they have now reclaimed the spot after beating Arsenal. 

However, as some players like Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez has stepped up really hard for the club so far this season, the Player of the Month Award for January has been announced and there have been reactions by fans on it. 

Though, many expect Haaland to be announced looking at the Norwegian international’s stepping up for the Cityzens in terms of scoring goals, it is surprising as to why Mahrez has emerged as the winner. 

Below are the reactions with many congratulating the former Leicester City winger on his most recent award, with many saying he needs more and regular playing minutes for the team manager, Pep Guardiola to get the best out of him: What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments

Surdhiq (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ronaldo Vs Messi: Who Have Had The Best Display So Far In 2023?

4 mins ago

Arteta Mentions Reason For Arsenal’s Recent Winless Run

32 mins ago

Opinion: Why Neymar Pursuit Makes no Sense for Chelsea

40 mins ago

Enzo And Joao Felix Will Play Together For The 1st Time At Home Against Southampton

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button