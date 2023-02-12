Reactions as Luka Modric says Real Madrid makes him happy after winning the FIFA Club World Club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Croatian national team captain, Luka Modric have left his fans and social media users buzzing after revealing that Real Madrid makes him happy after helping them win the 2022 FIFA Club World Club title in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday night.

Luka Modric started the FIFA Club World Club final for Real Madrid and was replaced with Nacho Fernandez with the scoreline 5-2 in favour of Real Madrid.

However, after winning another FIFA Club World Club title on Saturday night in Rabat, Morocco with Real Madrid, the Croatia legendary midfielder, Luka Modric have taken to social media to reveal that Real Madrid makes him happy.

Luka Modric posted on Instagram: “This club makes me happy. World Champions”

This Instagram post from Luka Modric revealing that Real Madrid makes him happy has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have said he makes them happier, while some have congratulated him.



