Reactions As Liverpool Records The Current Longest Unbeaten Run In The Premier League

Liverpool played against Aston Villa to mark their fourth Premier League match of the season. Very early in the game, Dominik Szoboszlai utilized a loose ball and scored the first goal of the game to put Liverpool ahead. Later in the game, Matty Cash scored an own goal to give Liverpool a 2 goal lead, just before the end of the first half.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Mohamed Salah utilized an assist from Darwin Nunez to score the third goal of the game and give Liverpool the third goal of the game. The match ended with a scoreline of 3-0 in fact of Jurgen Klopp’s men. This victory meant that Liverpool had played 15 consecutive Premier League games without losing any of them.

According to ESPN on Twitter, Liverpool has gone 15 games without losing any in the Premier League, which is the longest held by any Premier League team currently.

