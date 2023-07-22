SPORT

Reactions as Leo Messi was spotted celebrating his match winning goal with his family in the stands.

Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi enjoyed a dream debut for his new club, Inter Miami as he scored a sensational stoppage time freekick to secure a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning.

However, after his stunning freekick struck the back of the net, the Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi then went straight to celebrate his goal with his kids and family who were supporting him from the stands.

This gesture from Lionel Messi celebrating his match winning goal with his family has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said family will always come first, while some have said the photo with his family says a lot.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Inter Miami had last won a game of soccer back in May but their 11 matches winless run was halted in a dramatic style through a brilliant freekick from their summer signing, Lionel Messi

Drop your take on this.

