Reactions as Jurgen Klopp trolls Arsene Wenger after drawing Chelsea in his 1000th game as Coach

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp coached Liverpool in his 1000th game of his managerial career on Saturday afternoon at the Anfield, a game that ended in a goalless draw with Chelsea.

The both Premier League giants, Liverpool and Chelsea went into the game hoping for a result to kickstart their season again, following their poor respective run of form which have left them both levelled on points, sitting ninth and tenth position on the Premier League table

Liverpool were unable to get a winner in front of their home fans at Anfield as they walked away with a point.

However after the goalless draw with Chelsea at Anfield, while speaking to the press, the German professional football manager, Jurgen Klopp have trolled Arsenal’s legendary manager, Arsene Wenger.

Speaking on his 1000th game as Coach being a draw, Jurgen Klopp said: “Arsene Wenger lost his 1000th game 6-0, so I’m pretty happy”

This comment from Jurgen Klopp trolling Arsenal’s legendary manager, Arsene Wenger has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users as some have called it stray bullet, while some have seen it as unnecessary.

You will recall that Arsene Wenger 1000th game was also against Chelsea in the Premier on the 22nd of March, 2014. Where the Gunners suffered an humiliating 6-0 defeat.

