Reactions as Jude Bellingham scores on his debut for Real Madrid

Few moments ago, The Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao game Kickstarted and it has been a really tough encounter judging from the minutes played so far.

Real Madrid are currently leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from Rodrygo and new signing, Jude Bellingham. Brazilian Star, Rodrygo scored Madrid’s first goal of the 2023/2024 La Liga campaign in the 28th minutes and England International, Jude Bellingham doubled the lead in the 36th minutes courtesy of a brilliant strike.

Recall that few months ago, Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be around 100 million euros and he was handed his debut today by Carlo Ancelotti.

The England International didn’t waste much time in introducing himself to the Real Madrid fans and he did it in great fashion, we hope that he gets to be on top of his game throughout the rest of the season.

Jude Bellingham is considered as one of the finest young talent in Europe, he rose through the ranks at Birmingham City some couple of years back before moving to Borussia Dortmund. The England International cemented his place as one of the best

Midfielder in the world during his stay at Dortmund and his performances caught the attention of several top European teams such as: Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea Football Club, Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid amongst others.

But despite interest from several clubs, Bellingham choosed Real Madrid and he has scored on his debut for the Spanish Giant today and it’s a brilliant way to kickstart his journey in Spain. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)