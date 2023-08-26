Reactions as Jude Bellingham equals Eden Hazard League goals for Real Madrid

Few moments ago, Real Madrid locked horns with Celta Vigo in their third game of the 2023/2024 La Liga campaign and it was a tough encounter as the game ended 1-0 in favour of Carlo Ancelotti and his men.

Real Madrid created a lot of chances but they were unable to convert most of them, the breakthrough finally came for them in the 81st minutes when England International, Jude Bellingham scored a beautiful goal courtesy of a brilliant through ball from Joselu.

Bellingham’s goal today against Celta Vigo is his fourth League goal for Real Madrid in 3 appearances this season and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The England International has now equalled Eden Hazard total League goals for Real Madrid.

Throughout Eden Hazard’s 4 years stint at the club, he managed to score only four goals, averaging a goal in a season. Bellingham has now equalled the Belgium record today after scoring his fourth goal and it’s absolutely amazing.

Recall that few weeks ago, Real Madrid went all out to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be around 100 million euros and ever since then, the player has been really instrumental. He has scored in all the League games he had featured in so far and he will definitely add more to that tally considering how hungry he is. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

