SPORT

Reactions as Japanese women bow to their fans after their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup exit.

Japanese women were knocked out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament on Friday morning, after they were beaten 2-1 by Sweden in the quarter-finals at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt scored her fourth goal of the competition and Filippa Angeldal scored from the penalty spot as Sweden women hung on to beat Japan 2-1 on Friday to set up a FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinal tie with Spain.

However, after crashing out of the competition on Friday morning, Japanese women were seen showing respect to their fans as they were seen bowing to them.

This gesture from the Japanese women squad bowing to their fans after their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup exit on Friday has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have applauded them, calling them a total class, while some have called Japan an exceptional nation.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

