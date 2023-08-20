Reactions as Inter Miami shares video of Messi giving its former Captain the armband after the game

Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi helped his new club, Inter Miami to a victory over Nashville SC in the finals of the 2023 Leagues Cup to lift his title with the club and his first in the United States of America in the early hours on Sunday.

However, after leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup glory on Sunday, Lionel Messi was seen giving the club’s former Captain, DeAndre Yedlin the captain armband after the final whistle, also ensuring he lifted the trophy with him.

Sharing a short video of Lionel Messi giving its former Captain, DeAndre Yedlin the captain armband after the final whistle and ensuring they both lifted the trophy together, Inter Miami posted on Facebook: “This level of respect? Love to see it.”

This Facebook post from Inter Miami has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him the most humble player, while some called him a natural leader.

