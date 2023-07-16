Reactions as Inter Miami confirms the signing of Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami has left football fans and social media users buzzing after confirming the signing of Spanish legendary midfielder, Sergio Busquets on Sunday evening, joining his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi at the MLS side.

Confirming the signing of the former Barcelona captain, Inter Miami posted on Instagram: “Bienvenido Busi” which is translated in English as Welcome Busi.

This Instagram post from Inter Miami Confirming the signing of the former Barcelona captain, Sergio Busquets has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said Inter Miami is building as Dream Xl, while some have wished him good luck.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

The Spaniard has signed a deal that will run through the 2025 MLS season and could join Lionel Messi in making his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the League Cup on July 21st.

