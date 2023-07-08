Reactions as Iheanacho returns to Leicester City’s training with a smile

Kelechi Iheanacho have returned to the Foxes training ground today and the smile he carried on his face has triggered reactions on the Internet.

Iheanacho had a tough season with the club last campaign as they got relegated from the Premier League. The Nigerian then went on to help the Super Eagles qualify for the Nations Cup following their victory over Sierra Leone.

Iheanacho unlike other Leicester City players hasn’t received any serious offers that could take him out of the club in the ongoing transfer window which means he will continue with the club next season.

Leicester City will need to take every game in the championship very important from day one so that they can secure promotion to the Premier League the following season.

However, fans have reacted to the smile seen on Iheanacho’s face in Leicester City’s training today. Some fans feel the Nigerian is happy despite the situation that the club is currently in.

Here are some reactions below:

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

LatestNew10 (

)