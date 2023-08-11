Reactions As Haaland Makes Same Amount Of Passes As Goals In The First Half Against Burnley

Manchester City kicked off their treble defense with a Premier League match against Burnley, a newly promoted Championship side. In the 3rd minute, Erling Haaland put his name on the score sheet with a quick goal to put Manchester City in front. Manchester City held the lead for a long time, pressing Burnley’s attack as hard as possible.

Later in the game, Erling Haaland, the Norwegian goalscoring machine scored a second goal to extend Manchester City’s lead. The first half ended in a 2-0 scoreline in favor of Pep Guardiola’s men.

According to statistics, Erling Haaland made only 2 passes in the first half, all of which were accurate. This was exactly the same number of goals he scored in the first half also. A Twitter account made this obvious on his page:

Many people in the comment section argued that he doesn’t care about passing the ball, because he just wants to score goals. These were some reactions that followed suit:

