Reactions As Greenwood Was Spotted In Manchester Ahead Of Man Utd’s Announcement Over His Future.

Manchester United fans will reportedly know the fate of Mason Greenwood before their opening game against Wolves on the 14th of August.

The 21-year old has been out of football since January 2021 when he was suspended by the club following the gory details uploaded by his partner Harriet Robson.

Greenwood who was later charged with attempted rape eventually saw the charges leveled against him dropped by the witness, and surprisingly the player went on to have a child with Harriet.

Ahead of Man United’s announcement on their decision over the future of Greenwood, the player was spotted in Manchester today, with many fans relishing the chance of seeing the forward make a sensational return to playing active football again at Old Trafford.

Prior to his suspension two years ago, Greenwood was viewed by many as the best natural finisher United had at the time, and if he does return, he may reclaim his place in the starting XI if Antony and Sancho do not step up their game.

