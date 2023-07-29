Reactions as Greek basketballer, Giannis shares photo of himself and his mum arriving Nigeria.

Greek professional basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing a photo of himself and his mother arriving in Nigeria, recently.

Sharing lovely photo of himself and his mother arriving in Nigeria recently while smiling, the 28-year-old Milwaukee Bucks power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted: “Finally made it to Nigeria with Mama the mama 🇳🇬”

This tweet from the Greek professional basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo Sharing photo of himself and his mother arriving Nigeria in style recently has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said he is look happy, while some have claimed the greatest athletes are always from Africa.

A Twitter user wrote: “The greatest athletes are always from Africa.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Looking so happy”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens, Greece to Nigerian parents.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)