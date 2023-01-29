Reactions as Ghana’s Inaki Williams misses his first league game for Athletic Bilbao in 7 years.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Black Stars of Ghana attacker, Inaki Williams misses his first La Liga game for Athletic Bilbao in seven years after not included in the Athletic Bilbao squad to face Celta Vigo at the Municipal de Balaidos on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian attacker has been on absolutely superhuman run of featuring in every La Liga matches for Athletic Bilbao since April 7th, 2016, when the faced Malaga. Playing a total of 251 consecutive La Liga matches.

Following his absence from Athletic Bilbao La Liga game against Celta Vigo on Sunday, the Ghana international ended his heroic streak, which has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him the fittest player in modern football, while some have claimed that he deserves an individual trophy for the record.

A Facebook user wrote: “He deserves an individual trophy for this record.”

