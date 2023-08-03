Reactions as Germany women failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament for the first time.

Two-time Champions, Germany have been sent crashing out at the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament for the first time after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea in their Final Group H fixture at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

Germany who were Champions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2003 and 2007 and ranked second in the world needed a win against South Korea to be sure of reaching the knockout stages of the competition, but debutant, Morocco qualified instead after beating Colombia 1-0.

With the result, Germany women has failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament for the first time in their history.

This unwanted record by Germany women after failing to advance from their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it hard luck for Germany, while some have said they scored all their goals against Morocco.

