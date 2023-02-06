Reactions as Gavi ran over to the stands to celebrate his goal with injured Ousmane Dembele.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Xavi Hernandez’s men extended their lead on the top of the Spanish La Liga table to eight points after beating Sevilla 3-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night, thanks to second half goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha.

After scoring Barcelona second goal against Sevilla on Sunday night at the Spotify Camp Nou, Spanish midfielder, Gavi ran over to the stands to celebrate his goal with injured Ousmane Dembele.

This gesture from Gavi celebrating his goal with injured Ousmane Dembele in the stands has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have applauded Gavi gesture, calling it pure class while some have wished Ousmane Dembele quick recovery.

You will recall that Ousmane Dembele picked up a thigh injury in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Girona in the La Liga and he is expected to miss around a month of action.

