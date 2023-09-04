Reactions as Garnacho wore the same boots Ronaldo wore in the 2009 UCL semi final against Arsenal

Fans took the comments section to share their admiration and express delight after ESPN shared a picture of Manchester United forward, Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo with the caption “Alejandro Garnacho wore the same boots Cristiano Ronaldo wore in the 2009 Champions League semi-final vs Arsenal. That year, Manchester United defeated Arsenal by 4 goals to 1 on aggregate to book their place in the final against Barcelona, with Ronaldo scoring a brace against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it was a different story for Garnacho at the Emirates Stadium yesterday. He came on as a substitute in the second half with the scores tied 1-1 and in the 88th minutes, he thought he had won the game for the visitors but his goal was marginally ruled out for offside and after the goal was chalked off by VAR, Erik Ten Hag’s side conceded two goals in quick succession and the home side secured a dramatic late win.

It is a sign of respect and admiration on the part of Garnacho to wear the same boots as Ronaldo in the same stadium. It is like a subtle nod to the past while forging the present, but he was unlucky to get on the scoresheet after his goal was disallowed.

SEE REACTIONS BELOW;

BSfutbol (

)