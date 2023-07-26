Reactions as FIFA Women’s World Cup reacts after Japan scored two goals in two minutes.

Japan Women’s seems too strong for Costa Rica women in the second game of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday morning as they scored two goals in two minutes before the first half break.

Hikaru Naomoto opened the scoring for Japan against Costa Rica in the 25th minute, before Aoba Fujino doubled her country’s lead in the 27th minute.

Hikaru Naomoto opened the scoring for Japan against Costa Rica in the 25th minute, before Aoba Fujino doubled her country's lead in the 27th minute.

Another string start for the Nadeshiko!”

This has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said Japan are really good in creating chances, while some have called them the best team in group C.

