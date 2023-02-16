Reactions as Erik Ten Hag was spotted walking on the pitch at the Camp Nou ahead of Thursday’s game.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A blockbuster encounter between two European juggernaut take place at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday evening as Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona side welcomes Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League playoff.

However, ahead of this important Europa League playoff between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Spotify Camp Nou, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag was spotted taking a walk on the Spotify Camp Nou turf on Wednesday night.

After seeing Manchester United head coach, Erik ten Hag taking a walk on the Spotify Camp Nou turf ahead of today’s Europa League game, Football fans have taken to social media to react, as some have wished him good luck against Xavi Hernandez’s men, while some have said they hope to not find their trophies missing.

Both Manchester United and Barcelona have previously etched their names into Champions League folklore, but today’s meeting will be their first in Europe’s secondary club Competition.

