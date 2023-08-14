Reactions As Enzo Fernandez’s Daughter Ran Towards Him On The Pitch.

After the game between Chelsea and Liverpool yesterday at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Fernandez’s daughter ran towards him in the pitch to give her dad a hug, and the video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Checkout how are fans reacted to the video of Enzo Fernandez’s daughter running towards him in the pitch yesterday below.

Enzo Fernandez was pivotal for Chelsea yesterday in Midfield as he kept the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis McAllister, and Cody Gakpo silent throughout the game.

The Argentine has been one of Chelsea’s best players since Making a switch from Portuguese club Benfica in January, and his performance yesterday again was overwhelming. Congratulations to him.

