Reactions As Eden Hazard Was Excluded From Players Who Have Worn Real Madrid’s Number 7 Shirts

Earlier this morning, Real Madrid played AC Milan in a preseason friendly. Both teams battled hard to win, making it a very tight contest. Fikayo Tomori’s attempt for AC Milan resulted in the game’s first goal. They extended their lead just before the first half’s end thanks to another goal from Romero. As a result, the Italian giants led 2-0 at the end of the first half.

Federico Valverde scored twice for Real Madrid in the opening minutes of the second half to help them even the score. Vinicius Junior scored the game-winning goal with minutes remaining to give Real Madrid their well-deserved triumph.

A Twitter account dedicated to posting things about Real Madrid posted a number of players wearing the iconic number 7 shirt including Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Junior. According to its post, “A New era for the number 7 begins tonight”.

However, some fans noticed that Eden Hazard was left out of the picture, and voiced out their displeasure. Remember that Eden Hazard took over the number 7 shirt when he signed for Real Madrid 3 years ago. The Twitter account also excluded Mariano, another player who wore the number 7 shirt, and some fans were not so happy with that.

These were some reactions to the post:

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

Simplegist (

)