Reactions as Delta State Police PRO shares throwback Photos of himself in 2009 and 2022.

Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Bright Edafe has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing throwback Photos of himself in 2009 and in 2022.

In the 2009 throwback Photo shared by Bright Edafe, an Arsenal fan, he was spotted dressed in an Arsenal jersey, looking slim, ,while in his 2022 throwback photo, he was dressed in his Nigerian Police Uniform.

Sharing the throwback photos, the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PRO, Bright Edafe tweeted: “I don dey cute since way back, throwback 2009 vs 2022. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

This tweet from the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Bright Edafe has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said he looked the same yesterday, today and forever, while some have trolled his football club, Arsenal, saying Arsenal are still yet to win the League between those time.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

