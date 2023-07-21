Reactions as Deborah Abiodun apologies after picking the 1st Red Card of the 2023 WWC on her debut.

Nigerian Super Falcons defensive midfielder, Deborah Abiodun has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after taking to social media to apologise to them after picking up the first Red Card of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on her debut against Canada on Friday morning.

Despite a very impressive performance for the Nigerian Super Falcons on her senior World Cup debut against Canada, Deborah Abiodun was shown a straight red after a dangerous tackle on Canada’s Ashley Lawrence.

The Nigerian Super Falcons International was initially shown a yellow but was later upgraded to Red after VAR review in the 97th minute.

Following her Red Card on her Senior debut, the Nigerian midfielder has taken to social media to apologise. Deborah Abiodun tweeted: “It’s a dream come true to start in my first senior #FIFAWWC match. I’m happy and honoured by the privilege. A bit disappointed my debut to end the way it did. I’m sorry…”

This tweet from the Nigerian Super Falcons midfielder, Deborah Abiodun apologising has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said her apology is not needed, while some have said she made history by picking up the first Red Card of the tournament.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

With the Red Card, Deborah Abiodun is expected to miss the Nigerian Super Falcons next game against Australia next week.

