Reactions as De Paul visited Messi and Beckham in Miami

Fans have reacted to the latest Lionel Messi picture alongside Rodrigo de Paul and David Beckham as the Atletico Madrid midfielder paid them a visit in Miami.

De Paul chose to explore his break by visiting the United States before the La Liga season kicks off. The Argentine will be aiming to start the season well with Atletico Madrid and try to be consistent so that they can compete for the title. The UEFA Champions League is another target for Atletico Madrid.

Messi on the other hand has made a brilliant start to his Inter Miami career, having scored several goals and registered an assist so far. Meanwhile, there are rumours that more players like Rodrigo De Paul and others could join the Argentine in Miami.

However, fans have reacted to Rodrigo De Paul’s visit to Miami as some of them jokingly said he has gone there to check if Messi’s security is intact because he was the player who defended Messi on the pitch on the road to their World Cup triumph.

