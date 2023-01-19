Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Man of the match award against Paris Saint-Germain.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain side beats Riyadh All-Star 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Portuguese legendary attacker scored twice in his first game since signing for Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United.

However, after his fantastic performance against Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday night, Cristiano Ronaldo was named player of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Man of match award against Paris Saint-Germain in his first game at the King Fahd International Stadium since signing for Al Nassr has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said it was well deserved, while some have said class is permanent.

A fan wrote: “Pure greatness for this man… Class is permanent”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

