Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of himself leaving a defender on the floor, last night.

Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a photo of himself leaving a Celta Vigo defender on the floor during his club, Al Nassr preseason friendly game against Celta Vigo at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Monday night.

Sharing photo of himself leaving the Celta Vigo defender on the floor, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Facebook: “First game back for preseason! The hard work start here!”

This Facebook post from Cristiano Ronaldo sharing a photo of himself leaving a Celta Vigo defender on the floor, last night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said the defender nearly kissed the grass, while some have called him the best.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

However, the preseason friendly game between Al Nassr and Celta Vigo on Monday ended 5-0 in favour of Celta Vigo, with all five goals coming after Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in the 48th minute.

