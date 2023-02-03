Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring his first league goal in the Saudi league.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the Penalty spot for his first Saudi Pro League goal for his new club, Al Nassr as they secured a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh.

The Portugal international hadn’t scored in his two previous appearances, despite registering a brace against Paris Saint-Germain in their friendly game earlier last month.

However, after scoring and helping his side steal a point from the home side on Friday evening in the Saudi league, the Portuguese attacker have taken to social media to react.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted on Facebook: “Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!”

This Facebook post from Cristiano Ronaldo reacting after scoring his first league goal in Saudi league has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have congratulated him, while some have wished him good luck.

