Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 63rd career hattrick

Few moments ago, Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 63rd career hattricks during Al Nassr’s 5-0 win against Al Fateh.

Recall that a while ago, Al Nassr locked horns with Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 5 goal thriller.

Senegalese Forward, Sadio Mane opened the scoreline for Al Nassr just 27 minutes into the game courtesy of a brilliant finish and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second few minutes later. Ronaldo scored again in the 55th minutes and Mane completed his brace few minutes later.

The Portugal National Team Captain completed his hattrick few minutes before the full time whistle was blown making it the 63rd hattrick of his career. Ronaldo is leading the race in terms of the current active player with the most hattrick and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon, he will definitely add more to that tally because you could clearly see how hungry he is whenever he’s on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the finest Footballer to ever play the beautiful game, considering what he has done and what he’s still doing. He rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as one of the greatest Athlete in the world, despite his age, he’s still performing at top level. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

