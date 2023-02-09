Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo nets his 500th League Goal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, The Match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda Kickstarted and it has been a quite entertaining encounter so far. Al Nassr are currently leading 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has now scored 500th League Goals and a lot of person’s has taken to social media to congratulate the 5 times Ballon D’Or winner for reaching such an incredible milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, he Kickstarted his professional career at Sporting Lisbon and after some couple of seasons, he went to Manchester United where he won the English Premier League, The UEFA champions league amongst others.

After 6 successful years at the theater of dreams, the Portuguese Forward made a big money move to Spanish Giant, Real Madrid where he won numerous silverwares and also cemented his place as one of the greatest footballer of all time. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

