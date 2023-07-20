Reactions as Christopher Nkunku scores his first goal for Chelsea on debut

Few moments ago, Premier League Giant, Chelsea Football Club locked horns with Wrexham in the opening leg of their preseason tour and it was a great outing for the Blues as they won the game 5-0.

Maatsen opened the scoreline for the blues just 3 minutes into the game and he doubled the lead 39 minutes later. Conor Gallagher scored Chelsea’s 3rd goal of the night in the 80th minutes before Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell added the 4th and 5th during injury time to round up the game.

One of the most talked about player after the game is France International, Christopher Nkunku who scored his first goal for Chelsea Football Club on his debut. The talented forward was introduced into the game in the second half and it didn’t take so long before he found the back of the net. The former RB Leipzig man looked really sharp on the ball, he would definitely have scored more goals if he came in earlier than he did.

Recall that few months ago, Chelsea Football Club completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for a fee reported to be around 65 Million Euros and the player has now made his first appearance in a blue shirt. Nkunku is considered as one of the finest young talent in world football known for his pace, brilliant dribbling skills and breathtaking goals, he will definitely be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

