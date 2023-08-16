SPORT

Reactions As Chelsea’s Lauren James Gets Nominated For An Award.

Earlier today being Wednesday, the 16th day of August, 2023, it was announced on social media that Chelsea player Lauren James has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the year award, and it sparked reactions too.

The announcement is coming today multiple sources, and as soon as the news was shared on the Chelsea Women’s Football Club verified Facebook page, a lot of fans and viewers took to the comment section to react.

See some of the reactions from fans and viewers on Facebook below.

Lauren James was outstanding for the Chelsea Women’s team last season, as she helped them to many victories, and she has been a vital player for England at the world Cup before being sent off days ago.

