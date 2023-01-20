SPORT

Reactions as Chelsea shares photos of its players on their way to Anfield ahead of Saturday game.

Chelsea have taken to social media to share some photos of its players on their way to Anfield ahead of Saturday Premier League game against Liverpool.

Chelsea posted on Facebook: “On our way!” alongside photos of its player departing for Anfield style.

This Facebook post from Chelsea sharing photos of its players on their way to Anfield ahead of their Premier League game against Liverpool has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have wished them good luck, while some have said they love Mykhailo Mudryk seriousness.

Ninth place, Liverpool and 10th placed Chelsea only 28 points to boast of this campaign so far, although the host hold a game in hand over their Saturday opponent, Chelsea.

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion last time out in the Premier League, while Chelsea recorded their first victory in 2023 last time out against Crystal Palace.

