Reactions as Chelsea reveals its ‘newest’ signing, Malo Gusto.

Chelsea have taken to social media to reveal its newest signing, Malo Gusto after the 19-year-old French defender joined the club from Lyon on a six-and-a-half-year contract.

After completing a permanent move to Lyon, the Frenchman will return to France for the remainder of the current season to continue with French Ligue 1 giants, Lyon, where he has already registered 15 league appearances for them.

Revealing its newest signing, Chelsea posted on Facebook: “Chelsea’s newest: Malo Gusto!” alongside a photo of the 19-year-old defender in a Chelsea shirt.

This Facebook post from Chelsea revealing its newest signing, Malo Gusto has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have welcomed him to the club, while some have described the transfer window as a great one.

Malo Gusto is the seventh signing of a busy January window for Chelsea.

