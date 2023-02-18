Reactions as Chelsea pays tribute to late Ghanaian attacker, Christian Atsu ahead of today’s EPL game.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Football Club Football on Saturday evening paid tribute to Black Stars of Ghana former attacker, Christian Atsu ahead of their Premier League fixture against Southampton at the Stamford Bridge, following confirmation of his death in the earthquake in Turkey.

Ahead of today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton at the Stamford Bridge Chelsea Football Club observed a minute silence for its former player, Christian Atsu alongside a photo of him while at Chelsea displayed on the giant screens at the Bridge.

Chelsea posted on Facebook: “You’re in our thoughts, Christian.”

This Facebook post from Chelsea paying tribute to Christian Atsu ahead of their Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have told Christian Atsu to rest in peace, while some have called his departing a tragic one.

