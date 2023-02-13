Reactions As Chelsea Feel Positive Of Reaching £105m – £115m Agreement With Atletico For Joao Felix

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Finally some really good news for Chelsea fans worldwide. According to Italian top journalist, Fabrizio Romano Chelsea feel there’s a serious possibility of making Joao Felix’s loan deal permanent for a considerable big fee.

The 23-year-old who joined the blues this January has impressed everyone at the club with his quality and they are now feeling confident of keeping him at the club to be a part of the big project currently cooking at the club.

“Chelsea feel there’s a serious possibility to reach an agreement with Atletico for less than £105m-£115m should Joao Felix tell Atletico he wants to stay at Chelsea – positive feelings at the moment.”

After a disappointing to his Chelsea career where he was sent off for a rash challenge on his debut, Felix returned to the team with a bang.

His brilliant goal in the London derby against West Ham was a very clear indication that he is going to be a big hit at Stamford Bridge.

The owner, manager and the fans all seem to be very happy to have the Portuguese sensation and he himself would like to continue at the club.

A week ago, he told the media that if Chelsea want him to stay, they would have to negotiate a deal with Atletico.

This latest report has seen fans very excited as they react to the prospect of Felix staying after his loan as a permanent Chelsea player.

What Fans Are Saying

