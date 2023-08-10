Reactions As Chelsea Fc Announce New Club Captain

Chelsea have officially designated Reece James as the club’s new captain in anticipation of the upcoming season.

Following an extensive evaluation over the summer, Blues’ manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified the optimal candidate to succeed Cesar Azpilicueta, who bid farewell to the club last month after an illustrious 11-year tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Stepping into the role of vice-captain is Ben Chilwell.

Expressing his enthusiasm, James remarked, “Assuming this role and the accompanying responsibilities brings me immense joy. Recognizing the substantial legacy of our past captains, I’m conscious of the significant responsibility I’m undertaking. Nevertheless, I’m invigorated by the prospects.”

James, who has been an integral part of the Chelsea community since his formative years, shared, “My journey with Chelsea commenced at the age of six, and progressing through the Academy ranks has been a formidable challenge. To culminate this journey as captain is an incredibly gratifying moment for both my family and me.”

In concurrence with the club, head coach Mauricio Pochettino conveyed, “The decision to appoint Reece as captain has been a collective choice made by the club and me. We are elated to entrust him with the captaincy for the forthcoming season.”

Pochettino extolled James for his exemplary leadership, affirming, “His actions serve as a model for his peers, and his unwavering commitment and allegiance to Chelsea have been palpable throughout the preseason. Evident during our summer tour, he proudly donned the captain’s armband, and he approaches the challenge of guiding our squad with his distinctive vision and strategies.”

Click the link below to watch the video.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1689306110178525186?s=20

Latest5 (

)