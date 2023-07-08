SPORT

Reactions as Chelsea celebrates 2 of its players after winning the Under-21 EURO title with England.

19 hours ago
England defeated Spain 1-0 in the finals of the Under-21 European Championship on Saturday to lift the trophy for the first time in 39 years, courtesy of a strike from Curtis Jones in Batumi, Georgia.

With Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill having successfully won the UEFA Under-21 European Championship with their home country, England on Saturday, Chelsea Football Club has taken to social media to celebrate both players.

Chelsea posted on Facebook: “Chelsea Champions”

This Facebook post from Chelsea Football Club celebrating 2 of its players after helping England Under-21 win the UEFA European Championship title on Saturday has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have congratulated them, while some have called them Chelsea future.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Chelsea fans and social media users:

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke started the final on the bench replacing Emile Smith Rowe in the 66th minute, while Levi Colwill played the whole 90 minutes.

Drop your take on this.

