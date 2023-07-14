Reactions As Chelsea Are No Longer Interested In Matheus Franca & What This Could Mean For Cherki

According to reports this morning, Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Matheus Franca. The 19-year-old Flamengo forward was reported to be very close to joining the blues weeks ago but after details of the deal were leaked, the English club were outraged as they do not want to go into a bidding war over the youngster.

It is understood that Crystal Palace among other clubs have strongly entered the race for Matheus Franca and have tabled a €15m bid for the Brazilian.

Chelsea fans who have expressed interest in Franca and were hoping that the Brazilian phenom would be signed are now a little bit disappointed that this might not happen again.

Some felt the blues shouldn’t mind the fact that the details of their offer for Franca were leaked and are urging the club to continue pushing for the player.

Checkout some of the reactions

If this happens to be the case, then it could mean that Chelsea are now solely focused on signing Lyon’s Rayan Cherki. The French youngster, along with Franca are the top two options for Chelsea in their bid to add quality to their attacking midfield. If Franca is no longer in the race, then it would mean Cherki will be the main priority for the blues.

WoleOscar (

)