Reactions As Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Ugochukwu, The Nephew Of Former Super Eagles Defender

According to several sources, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old Lesley Chimuanya Ugochukwu, a French defensive midfielder who plays for Rennes. The youngster is expected to join the blues pending a medical test.

Born in France in the year 2004, Ugochukwu is of Nigerian descent and is the nephew of former Super Eagles centre-back, Onyekachi Apam. Despite his young age, the midfielder is already a regular for Rennes, the club where his uncle Apam played from 2010 to 2014.

In 20 starts during the 2022/23 campaign, Ugochukwu dropped the following stats: 25+ successful tackles (28), successful interceptions (29), 30+ blocks (31) and also completed 15+ take-ons (15). He is that destructive force in midfield who could be another example of fantastic data-driven business from the Chelsea board.

We’ve seen it with players like Badiashile and Jackson at Chelsea already. You really don’t need to cost £100m to be an excellent signing. Interestingly, Ugochukwu is rumoured to be the player Brighton were planning to sign as Caicedo’s replacement if they eventually let him join Chelsea this summer.

Reactions from fans

For now, it is unclear whether Pochettino will keep him or send him out on loan for development. It has been reported that this signing has no effect on Chelsea’s pursuit of their priority midfield signing, Moisés Caicedo.

