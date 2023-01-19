Reactions as Champions League shares photo of Messi and Ronaldo fighting for the ball on Thursday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UEFA Champions League have left its fans and social media users buzzing after sharing a photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fighting for the ball at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday in a friendly game.

Champions League posted on Facebook:

This Facebook post from UEFA Champions League sharing photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fighting for the ball during their friendly game at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday has attracted reactions from its fans and social media users, as some have called the both GOATS, while some have pitched their tent with Cristiano Ronaldo, while some with Lionel Messi.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from fans and social media users:

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both score for their respective teams as the game ended 5-4 in favour of Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday evening.

