Reactions as Casemiro was spotted giving credit to Antony after his opener vs Reading in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s men secured their place in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Championship outfit, Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Casemiro scored a four minutes brace for Manchester United, while his countryman Fred was also on the scoresheet.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United against Reading in the 54th minute with a cheeky lobbed finish after being set up by fellow Brazilian, Antony Santos.

While celebrating his opener against Reading on Saturday night, the Manchester United midfielder was spotted giving credit to his countryman, Antony Santos as he was seen pointing to him as they celebrated his goal together.

This gesture from Casemiro giving credit to Antony Santos after his opener at Old Trafford against Reading on Saturday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it Brazilian night, while some seemed very impressed.

