Reactions As Casemiro Refuses To Join His Teammates In The Heat Up Moment Against Barcelona

Manchester United’s central defensive midfielder, Casemiro, refused to join his teammates in the heated moment on the pitch against Barcelona.

Recall that the player was red carded in a similar heated moment against Crystal Palace for grabbing Will Hughes by the neck. Some football lovers believed that Casemiro excused himself from that scenario in other to avoid the temptations of getting into a fight that will eventually lead to a red card.

See the reactions of some Twitter users below

ABOKEE wrote, “My bro has learned his lessons. A word is enough for the wise”

Eric Muriuki wrote, “He probably knew that if he got involved, he would have to face murder charges in the morning”.

Clay_ Matters wrote, “Casemiro bypassed the crowd the same way Barcelona bypassed Europe this season”.

Carl wrote, ” Hes avoiding any chance of more Yellows, he saves those for his weekly professional foul.

They were so many reactions to why Casemiro didn’t join his teammates in the heated moment, what are your own views on this

